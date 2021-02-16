Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $4.36 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.00415983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.