Primecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,122.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $14,122.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,141,844 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

