Primecoin Price Hits $0.0664 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $11,933.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,133,062 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

