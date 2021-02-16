Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Primoris Services worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.