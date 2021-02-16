Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PSET opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

