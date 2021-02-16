Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,931,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

PRTH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

