Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Purchases 497 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $9.89 on Tuesday, reaching $608.34. 135,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.36 and a 200-day moving average of $522.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

