PRiVCY Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $38,642.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

