Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

