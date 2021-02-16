Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 11.4%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 876,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,579,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.