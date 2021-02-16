Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) traded up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 1,070,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 511,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.