Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.46 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 347% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $153.46 million and $25.79 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $25.08 or 0.00051066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.74 or 0.00871082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048146 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.16 or 0.05038547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

