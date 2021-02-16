Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 2,365,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,306,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,713,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,619,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

