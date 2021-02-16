ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 820,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,154,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.