ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

