Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Prophecy Development shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,876,921 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Prophecy Development Company Profile (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.