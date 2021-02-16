ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.