ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

