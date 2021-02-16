ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 9,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.78% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

