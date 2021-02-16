ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.67. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

