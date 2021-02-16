ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Shares Down 0%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Cutler Group LP owned about 1.91% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

