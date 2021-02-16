ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 57.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.