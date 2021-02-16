ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.29

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 47801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after buying an additional 3,104,213 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

