ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.98

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 88878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

