ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

