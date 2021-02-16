ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.80

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.80 and traded as high as $99.83. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 1,007 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

