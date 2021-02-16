ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading Up 5.1%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $104.89. Approximately 106,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 103,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

