ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.49

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $100.91, with a volume of 31777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.