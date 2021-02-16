ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.85

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 6417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

