ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.26

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1804426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,289,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 624,989 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,993,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

