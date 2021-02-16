ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 22.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) traded down 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 46,559,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 11,810,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

