ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:UCOM) Shares Down 12.7%

ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:UCOM) were down 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,785% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.