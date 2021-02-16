ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Shares Down 9.7%

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) shares fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $24.33. 65,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 22,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

