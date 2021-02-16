ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.76

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 809318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

