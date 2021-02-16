ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.68

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 67655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

