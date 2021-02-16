ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.39

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $18.75. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 122,223 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $19,704,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.