ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.