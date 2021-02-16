ProShares UltraShort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares UltraShort Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXS) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.05. 14,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.