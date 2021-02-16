ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.07

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 158444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

