ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91. 37,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 14,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 4.42% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

