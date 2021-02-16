Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.33

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 13653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 182,329 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

