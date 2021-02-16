Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.80

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
