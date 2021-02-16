Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.80

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

