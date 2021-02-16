Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $23.00. Protective Insurance shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $324.91 million, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

About Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.