Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $23.00. Protective Insurance shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 17,614 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the third quarter worth $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

