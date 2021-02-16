Protective Insurance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48,520% compared to the typical volume of 5 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 34,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,679. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a P/E ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

