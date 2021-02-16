Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of Proto Labs worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.