Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $180.46 and last traded at $180.46. Approximately 889,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 703,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.05.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

