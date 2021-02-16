Proton (XPR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $761,399.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

