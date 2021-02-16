Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $9,994.63 and approximately $65.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.