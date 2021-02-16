ProxyNode Price Down 1.6% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $75,619.80 and approximately $32.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00488005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.20 or 0.02354442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,096,905 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.