ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $74,456.24 and approximately $32.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00533579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00033125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.99 or 0.02494170 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,096,905 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.